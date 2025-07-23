Delhi traffic hit as light rain, cloudy skies return

More rain expected in next few days

IMD says to expect more cloudy skies and light-to-moderate rain through Wednesday and the next few days.

Even with this week's showers, Delhi's rainfall is still running low for July—just 136.3mm so far versus the usual 209.7mm.

On the bright side, all that rain did help clear up the air a bit, bringing the AQI down to a "satisfactory" 88.