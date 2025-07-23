Next Article
Delhi traffic hit as light rain, cloudy skies return
A sudden burst of rain on Tuesday morning left much of Delhi crawling, with waterlogged streets and long traffic jams—especially near Qutub Minar metro and Press Enclave Road.
The IMD clocked up to 22.4mm of rainfall in some spots, and the delays lasted till noon for many commuters.
More rain expected in next few days
IMD says to expect more cloudy skies and light-to-moderate rain through Wednesday and the next few days.
Even with this week's showers, Delhi's rainfall is still running low for July—just 136.3mm so far versus the usual 209.7mm.
On the bright side, all that rain did help clear up the air a bit, bringing the AQI down to a "satisfactory" 88.