Kanwar Yatra left 30,000-35,000 metric tons of waste in Haridwar
This year's Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar drew over 40 million people, leaving behind between 30,000 and 35,000 metric tons of waste—way more than the city can handle.
Cleanup crews—over 1,000 strong—are now working overtime to clear the Ganga ghats and festival zones.
What kind of waste has been generated?
Most of the trash is plastic bottles, clothes, and other leftovers. Open defecation has also added human waste to the Ganga river.
Locals say crowded ghats make it tough for garbage trucks to get through, so a lot of mess gets left behind.
Environmentalists' suggestions
Environmentalists are urging for serious upgrades: professional waste management, more public awareness, and help from NGOs and companies.
Without these changes, handling this level of waste during big events will keep being a huge challenge for the city—and for the river everyone loves.