Kanwar Yatra left 30,000-35,000 metric tons of waste in Haridwar

Most of the trash is plastic bottles, clothes, and other leftovers. Open defecation has also added human waste to the Ganga river . Locals say crowded ghats make it tough for garbage trucks to get through, so a lot of mess gets left behind.

Environmentalists' suggestions

Environmentalists are urging for serious upgrades: professional waste management, more public awareness, and help from NGOs and companies.

Without these changes, handling this level of waste during big events will keep being a huge challenge for the city—and for the river everyone loves.