Bank holidays in UP, other states on March 2
India
Heads up—on March 2, 2026, banks in parts of India (notably Uttar Pradesh) will be closed for Holika Dahan.
If you're in Uttar Pradesh, expect a full bank holiday, but most other states will have banks open as usual.
The Reserve Bank of India sorts holidays into different categories, so closures can vary by state.
Festival marathon in March
March is basically a festival marathon for banks—besides Holika Dahan, there are closures for Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, and more regional festivals like Attukal Pongala and Chapchar Kut.
Big religious events like Eid-Ul-Fitr and Ugadi also mean more days off.
To avoid any last-minute hassles with your banking needs this month, it's smart to check your local holiday list before heading out.