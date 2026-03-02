Bank holidays in UP, other states on March 2

Festival marathon in March

March is basically a festival marathon for banks—besides Holika Dahan, there are closures for Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, and more regional festivals like Attukal Pongala and Chapchar Kut.

Big religious events like Eid-Ul-Fitr and Ugadi also mean more days off.

To avoid any last-minute hassles with your banking needs this month, it's smart to check your local holiday list before heading out.