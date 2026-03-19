Bank holidays today: Branches closed in these states
India
If you're heading to the bank today (March 19), heads up: Branches are closed in several states thanks to local festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year, and Sajibu Nongmapanba.
This affects places like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Why are banks shut?
These holidays celebrate India's rich mix of cultures and traditions.
While banks in these states are shut for the day, others remain open as usual.
To avoid wasted trips or missed payments, it's a good idea to double-check your state's holiday schedule before making any bank plans.