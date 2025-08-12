Banke Bihari corridor to connect temple with nearby village

Controversy brews over potential loss of heritage

Not everyone's on board—local Sevayat Goswami families worry the changes could affect temple rituals or its historic vibe.

The government promises all rituals will stay the same and anyone losing land (about 300 structures over five acres) will be compensated.

They're hoping to balance safety with tradition, taking cues from Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor where modernization worked alongside heritage.