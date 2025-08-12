Next Article
Banke Bihari corridor to connect temple with nearby village
Vrindavan's famous Banke Bihari Temple is set for a major upgrade.
The proposed "Banke Bihari Corridor" will widen roads and add basics like toilets, clean water, and medical help for pilgrims—especially important after the 2022 Janmashtami stampede that sadly took two lives.
Controversy brews over potential loss of heritage
Not everyone's on board—local Sevayat Goswami families worry the changes could affect temple rituals or its historic vibe.
The government promises all rituals will stay the same and anyone losing land (about 300 structures over five acres) will be compensated.
They're hoping to balance safety with tradition, taking cues from Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor where modernization worked alongside heritage.