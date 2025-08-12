Next Article
Ludhiana farmer strangles daughter (13) to death over relationship suspicion
In Ludhiana, a farm worker, Nagender Singh, allegedly strangled his 13-year-old daughter to death on Sunday evening after suspecting she was in a relationship.
He took her to a tubewell room near his fields under the pretense of work and committed the murder before fleeing.
The girl, who was studying in Class 8, was found by locals who alerted police.
Singh arrested, investigation underway
Police traced the crime back to Singh and arrested him.
He lived with his wife and three children in rented housing.
Based on his wife's statement, police registered a murder case and have Singh in custody for two days while they investigate further.
Inspector Avneet Kaur shared that officers are still working to understand exactly what led to this tragic incident.