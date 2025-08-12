Next Article
Kolkata doctors summoned for participating in bicycle rally
Two Kolkata doctors, Dr. Punya Brata Gun and Dr. Tamonas Chaudhuri, were called in by police after joining a bicycle rally on August 8.
The rally marked one year since a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College was raped and murdered, with protesters demanding justice and keeping the issue alive.
Both doctors remain committed to seeking justice
Police say the doctors broke rules about cycling on national highways, but their lawyer called this a distraction from catching those truly responsible.
Dr. Gun worries the summons might scare others from speaking up, while Dr. Chaudhuri said the rally itself ended peacefully with police cooperation.
Despite these hurdles, both remain committed to seeking justice for their late colleague.