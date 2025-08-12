Tamil Nadu has already picked up 20% more rain

Heads up for possible travel delays or outdoor disruptions

If you're out and about or have weekend plans, expect more wet weather.

Kerala's strong monsoon is soaking the Nilgiris too, and Chennai just hit 35.3°C with more rain on the way.

Plus, a new low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal could mean heavier showers for Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states—so heads up for possible travel delays or outdoor disruptions across Tamil Nadu.