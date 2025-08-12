Delhi to stop dumping sewage in Yamuna, allocate ₹917cr
Delhi Jal Board just set aside a massive ₹917 crore to upgrade how the city handles its wastewater.
The goal? Stop dumping untreated sewage into the Yamuna and boost treatment capacity by 51.5 million gallons per day—a move expected to make a real difference for both the river and everyone living nearby.
Major upgrades for existing plants
Big upgrades are coming for existing plants like Yamuna Vihar (jumping from 25 to 40 MGD, plus a brand new 15 MGD unit) and Keshopur (going from 12 to 18 MGD).
Five more plants in South and Southwest Delhi will also get boosted, with long-term maintenance built in.
Cleaner water means healthier neighborhoods
Cleaner water means less pollution, healthier neighborhoods, and a step toward making Delhi greener.
These projects follow strict environmental rules and start rolling out next year—so if you care about your city's future (or just want a less stinky river), this is good news.