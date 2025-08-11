SC orders relocation of Delhi's stray dogs to shelters

Highlights of the decision

The government will map out areas with lots of stray dogs and upgrade shelters so they can take in more animals.

They'll start with the biggest hotspots, depending on which shelters are ready first.

This all comes after a spike in dog bite incidents and growing attention from campaigns like NDTV's "India's Dog Dilemma," which have put the issue in the spotlight.

The government promises the process will be humane and follow court guidelines.