SC orders relocation of Delhi's stray dogs to shelters
Big update for Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the city to relocate stray dogs from neighborhoods into proper shelters.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this will happen in phases, aiming to keep people safe while still caring for the animals.
The decision follows heated debates between residents worried about safety and groups advocating for animal rights.
Highlights of the decision
The government will map out areas with lots of stray dogs and upgrade shelters so they can take in more animals.
They'll start with the biggest hotspots, depending on which shelters are ready first.
This all comes after a spike in dog bite incidents and growing attention from campaigns like NDTV's "India's Dog Dilemma," which have put the issue in the spotlight.
The government promises the process will be humane and follow court guidelines.