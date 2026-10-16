Banke Bihari Temple Vrindavan bans pedas, flower garlands, tulsi malas
India
The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan just announced that devotees can no longer throw pedas, flower garlands, or tulsi malas at the deity.
The move is all about keeping things cleaner and more respectful inside the temple.
To make sure everyone's on the same page, clear notices about the new rule will be posted right at the entrances.
Committee reviews central AC, chariots, sanitation
The committee, chaired by Justice Ashok Kumar, is also considering some practical upgrades, like exploring central air conditioning and checking up on ceremonial items such as silver chariots and gold boats.
Plus, they're focusing on better sanitation and food safety around the temple to make visits safer and more comfortable for everyone, especially during busy festivals.