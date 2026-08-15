Banks across India closed today for Independence Day holiday
India
Banks across India are closed today for Independence Day, one of the country's three national holidays.
Even though it's the third Saturday, which is usually a working day, this holiday means all branches stay shut nationwide.
Banks face festival and Saturday closures
Bank schedules this month also depend on local festivals like Ker Puja and Parsi New Year.
Plus, as always, banks are closed every second and fourth Saturdays.
If you need to visit your branch, it's smart to check your local holiday list first.