Banks across India closed today for RBI 2nd Saturday
India
Quick PSA: All banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI, are closed today because it's the second Saturday of the month.
This is standard RBI policy, so no in-person banking today or tomorrow, Sunday.
August bank holidays, Manipur, digital access
The next big bank holiday is August 15 for Independence Day, and then again on August 22, the fourth Saturday.
If you're in Manipur, banks might also be closed on August 13 for Patriot's Day.
Even when branches are shut, you can still use ATMs, online banking, mobile apps, and UPI for your money needs.