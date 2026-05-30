Banks across India open Saturday May 30 as 5th Saturday

Eight bank holidays in May 2026

May 2026 had eight bank holidays—including major ones like May Day/Buddha Purnima (May 1) and Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (May 28), plus all Sundays and two Saturdays.

Regional holidays can vary, so it's smart to check your state calendar before heading out.

And if you'd rather skip the trip, digital banking (like UPI, net banking, and RTGS/NEFT) is always up: transfers and account stuff work 24/7 even when branches are closed.