Banks across India open Saturday May 30 as 5th Saturday
India
Banks across India are open this Saturday, May 30, since it's the fifth Saturday and not a scheduled holiday.
If you're planning a visit, remember banks close every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, so today's your chance if you need to get something done in person.
Eight bank holidays in May 2026
May 2026 had eight bank holidays—including major ones like May Day/Buddha Purnima (May 1) and Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (May 28), plus all Sundays and two Saturdays.
Regional holidays can vary, so it's smart to check your state calendar before heading out.
And if you'd rather skip the trip, digital banking (like UPI, net banking, and RTGS/NEFT) is always up: transfers and account stuff work 24/7 even when branches are closed.