Banks across India open Sunday ahead of 3-day strike
India
Banks across India, yes, even on a Sunday, are staying open today.
The Reserve Bank of India and India's finance ministry made this call to help customers out before a big three-day bank strike kicks off on September 28.
The timing is especially important since it's also the financial half-year close, when banks are extra busy.
Bank unions seek 5-day workweek
Bank unions are planning the strike to push for a five-day workweek and other demands, while the government has appealed to the unions to resolve their remaining demands through dialogue, and the performance-linked incentive scheme was suspended.
Officials are hoping unions will hold off on striking and sort things out through talks, so people don't lose access to essential banking services during this crucial period.