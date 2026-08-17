Banks across India to close for local festivals this week
Heads up: banks in different parts of India are taking a few days off this week for local festivals.
For example, Tripura banks will be closed on Wednesday, August 19, for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday.
It's a good idea to double-check your state's holiday list before heading out to the branch.
Banks' online services, ATMs, UPI available
On August 25, banks in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will close for Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam.
The next day, expect closures in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi for Id-E-Milad/Baravafat.
Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh banks take a break on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan and other local holidays.
Don't worry, online banking, apps, ATMs, and UPI will keep running as usual; just plan ahead if you need anything done in person at the bank.