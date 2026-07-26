Banks across India will be closed 14 days in August
Heads up: Banks across India will be closed for 14 days in August, thanks to a mix of national, regional, and weekend holidays.
This affects major banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI.
But don't stress, ATMs, UPI payments, and online banking will keep working as usual.
Check RBI holiday calendar before visits
Closures include all Sundays (August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30), second and fourth Saturdays (August 8 and 22), Independence Day (August 15), plus regional breaks like Ker Puja (August 4 in Agartala), Patriot's Day (August 13 in Imphal), Maharaja Bir Bikram's Birthday (August 19 in Agartala), Milad-Un-Nabi (August 25-26 in several states), and Raksha Bandhan (August 28 in some regions).
If you need to visit a branch next month (August 2026), it's smart to check the RBI holiday calendar or call your bank so you don't get caught out.