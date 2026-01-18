Banks are taking a break: Here's what you need to know for January 2026
Planning errands or payments? Heads up—banks across India will be closed on January 24 and 25, plus several other days this month for festivals and regional events.
The RBI has lined up a total of 16 holidays in January, including New Year's Day (Jan 1), Hazrat Ali's birthday (Jan 3 in Kanpur and Lucknow), Makar Sankranti (Jan 14 in some states), Pongal (Jan 15; related regional holidays on Jan 16 and Jan 17 in Tamil Nadu), and Republic Day nationwide on Jan 26.
What should you do?
Don't worry—ATMs, UPI, and mobile banking will still work just fine during these breaks. But cheque transactions will pause until banks reopen.
Since holiday dates vary by state, it's smart to check your local schedule so you can grab cash or finish payments before the closures, especially around January 23-26.
Why does this matter?
If you rely on branch visits for anything important—like submitting forms or urgent cheques—it pays to plan ahead this month.
A little prep now means no last-minute stress when doors are locked for the holidays!