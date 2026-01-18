Banks are taking a break: Here's what you need to know for January 2026 India Jan 18, 2026

Planning errands or payments? Heads up—banks across India will be closed on January 24 and 25, plus several other days this month for festivals and regional events.

The RBI has lined up a total of 16 holidays in January, including New Year's Day (Jan 1), Hazrat Ali's birthday (Jan 3 in Kanpur and Lucknow), Makar Sankranti (Jan 14 in some states), Pongal (Jan 15; related regional holidays on Jan 16 and Jan 17 in Tamil Nadu), and Republic Day nationwide on Jan 26.