Banks close June 26 for Muharram, nationwide June 27 28
India
Heads up: Banks in several cities across India will be shut on June 26 thanks to Muharram, while banks across India will be shut on June 27, the fourth Saturday, and June 28, Sunday.
If you've got stuff like check deposits or loan paperwork, try to wrap it up by June 25 so you don't get stuck waiting.
Major cities affected, digital banking operational
Big cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Srinagar will all see these closures.
But don't stress too much; digital banking (UPI, mobile apps, ATMs) stays up and running.
Also: Shimla banks close again on June 29 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti; Aizawl branches shut on June 30 for Remna Ni.
Plan ahead if you're in those spots!