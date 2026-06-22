Banks close June 26 for Muharram, nationwide June 27 28 India Jun 22, 2026

Heads up: Banks in several cities across India will be shut on June 26 thanks to Muharram, while banks across India will be shut on June 27, the fourth Saturday, and June 28, Sunday.

If you've got stuff like check deposits or loan paperwork, try to wrap it up by June 25 so you don't get stuck waiting.