Banks closed in Mizoram and Odisha today for local festivals
India
Banks aren't open everywhere today (Monday, June 15, 2026) thanks to local festivals in some states.
If you need to visit a branch, double-check its schedule: Mizoram and Odisha have holidays for YMA Day and Raja Sankranti.
Mizoram YMA Day, Odisha Raja Sankranti
Mizoram is marking YMA Day, celebrating the Young Mizo Association's founding.
In Odisha, it's Raja Sankranti—a three-day festival all about honoring womanhood and the start of monsoon season.
Festival closures, 2nd 4th Saturdays, Sundays
Besides today's closures, banks will also be shut in some states for Muharram and Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.
And don't forget: banks across India are always closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday.