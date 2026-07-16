Banks closed in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Manipur for Ratha Yatra Harela
India
Heads up: banks are closed today (July 16) in Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Manipur for the regional festivals Ratha Yatra and Harela.
Ratha Yatra is a huge event in Puri with colorful chariot processions, while Harela celebrates the start of monsoon and farming season in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region.
Meghalaya Sikkim Tripura bank holidays
More regional bank holidays are coming up: Meghalaya shuts on July 17 (U Tirot Sing Death Anniversary), Sikkim on July 18 (Drukpa Tshe-zi), and Tripura on July 22 (Kharchi Puja).
Plus, don't forget Sunday and alternate Saturday closures.
If you need to do banking, branch services like check deposits won't work, but online banking is still good to go everywhere.