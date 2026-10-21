Banks closed October 21 for Vijaya Dasami and Durga Puja

Heads up! On October 21, 2026, banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Vijaya Dasami and Durga Puja.

So if you bank with SBI, HDFC, or ICICI in these cities, plan ahead: no branch visits that day.