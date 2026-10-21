Banks closed October 21 for Vijaya Dasami and Durga Puja
India
Heads up! On October 21, 2026, banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Vijaya Dasami and Durga Puja.
So if you bank with SBI, HDFC, or ICICI in these cities, plan ahead: no branch visits that day.
Banks open check RBI holiday list
If you're in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, or Hyderabad (or places like Ahmedabad and Jaipur), your banks are open as usual since their Dussehra break was on October 20.
Quick tip: double-check the Reserve Bank of India holiday list for your city so you don't get caught out when running errands.