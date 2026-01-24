Banks closed today for 4th Saturday: Here's what you need to know India Jan 24, 2026

Banks across India are shut today (January 24) because it's the fourth Saturday—a regular RBI rule.

One source's calendar entry, however, incorrectly labels 24 January as a second Saturday.

This is part of a longer four-day break, from January 23 (in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura) to 26, thanks to a mix of national and regional holidays like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Republic Day.