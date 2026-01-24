Banks closed today for 4th Saturday: Here's what you need to know
Banks across India are shut today (January 24) because it's the fourth Saturday—a regular RBI rule.
One source's calendar entry, however, incorrectly labels 24 January as a second Saturday.
This is part of a longer four-day break, from January 23 (in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura) to 26, thanks to a mix of national and regional holidays like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Republic Day.
What's behind the long weekend?
The holiday stretch started with celebrations for Netaji's birthday, Saraswati Puja, and more in some states.
Today is the scheduled fourth Saturday closure, tomorrow is Sunday (when banks always close), and Monday wraps it up with Republic Day.
So if you needed to visit your bank branch—no luck until Tuesday!
Can you still get stuff done?
Yes—digital banking isn't taking a break! You can use ATMs, apps, UPI, and online banking as usual.
Just remember: anything that needs an in-person visit like big cash deposits or cheque clearances will have to wait until banks reopen.
Local holiday rules might differ a bit, so double-check if you're unsure.