Banks in India closed Saturday May 23 under RBI schedule
India
Quick reminder: Banks across India will be closed on Saturday, May 23, thanks to RBI's rule about second and fourth Saturdays off, plus all Sundays.
This month's bank holidays also include May 9 (second Saturday) and Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, so plan your visits ahead!
Eid-ul-Adha May 27 and SBI strike
Some states get an extra day off for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) on May 27; Jammu and Kashmir celebrates a day later on May 28.
Also, watch out for possible disruptions on May 25 and 26 due to a planned SBI staff strike over things like recruitment and job policies.
Digital banking UPI and ATMs available
Even if branches are closed or facing strikes, you can still use digital banking, UPI payments, and ATMs as usual.
Customers won't lose access; just make sure to check these dates before heading out!