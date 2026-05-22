Banks in India closed Saturday May 23 under RBI schedule India May 22, 2026

Quick reminder: Banks across India will be closed on Saturday, May 23, thanks to RBI's rule about second and fourth Saturdays off, plus all Sundays.

This month's bank holidays also include May 9 (second Saturday) and Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, so plan your visits ahead!