Banks in Indian cities close May 27, 28 for Bakrid
India
Heads up, banks in specific cities and regions will be closed on May 27 and 28 for Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), a festival celebrated at different times across regions depending on moon sighting.
Cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Srinagar will have their banks shut on May 27; Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Panaji follow on May 28.
Mobile banking and UPI remain operational
No need to stress about payments or transfers; mobile banking and UPI will keep working as usual during the holidays.
So while physical branches take a break for Bakrid celebrations of sacrifice and charity, your online money moves are safe.