Banks in Indian cities close May 27, 28 for Bakrid India May 26, 2026

Heads up, banks in specific cities and regions will be closed on May 27 and 28 for Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), a festival celebrated at different times across regions depending on moon sighting.

Cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Srinagar will have their banks shut on May 27; Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Panaji follow on May 28.