Banks nationwide close 3 days for regional and weekly holidays
India
Banks across India will be shut for three days this week, thanks to a mix of regular holidays and a regional festival.
On Wednesday (July 22), branches in Agartala, Tripura, are closed for Kharchi Puja, a local celebration honoring Mother Earth and the Chaturdasha Devata.
Nationwide closures follow on Saturday (July 25) and Sunday (July 26) due to the usual fourth Saturday and weekly holiday.
RBI confirms no state-specific bank holidays
No worries if you need to get things done; UPI, internet banking, ATMs, and other digital services are working as usual.
RBI also confirmed there are not any state-specific bank holidays from July 27 to August 2, except for the regular Sunday closure on August 2.
So you can expect smooth banking after this week's break.