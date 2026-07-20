Banks nationwide close 3 days for regional and weekly holidays

Banks across India will be shut for three days this week, thanks to a mix of regular holidays and a regional festival.

On Wednesday (July 22), branches in Agartala, Tripura, are closed for Kharchi Puja, a local celebration honoring Mother Earth and the Chaturdasha Devata.

Nationwide closures follow on Saturday (July 25) and Sunday (July 26) due to the usual fourth Saturday and weekly holiday.