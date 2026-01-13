Banks to remain shut from January 14-18: Check why

On January 14, banks close in Ahmedabad , Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Itanagar. January 15 is a holiday for Bengaluru, Chennai , Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada. Chennai gets extra holidays on January 16 (Thiruvalluvar Day) and January 17 (Uzhavar Thirunal). Plus, all banks are shut nationwide on Sunday the 18th.

What services still work?

Even with branches closed for these festivals (and the usual weekend), you can still use ATMs and digital banking like UPI or net banking anytime.

Just remember: anything that needs you to visit the bank in person—like cash deposits or cheque clearing—will have to wait until after the holidays.

Plan ahead if you need branch services!