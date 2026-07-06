Bantwal student, 17, stabbed by local grocery shop owner
India
A 17-year-old student waiting for her bus in Bantwal, Karnataka, was suddenly attacked and stabbed by a local grocery shop owner on Monday.
The accused, 28-year-old Javvar, ran off as people nearby started shouting for help.
The student is now recovering in a Mangaluru hospital.
Police register attempted murder case
Police have registered an attempted murder case and recorded the victim's statement at the hospital.
A special team is now searching for Javvar while investigators try to figure out why he targeted the student.