Banyan tree in Fatuha catches fire during Vat Savitri puja India May 18, 2026

A banyan tree at Fatuha block office in Patna, Bihar, caught fire during Vat Savitri Puja.

The fire was believed to have started after flames from ghee lamps used in the ritual spread to the dry threads tied around the tree as part of tradition.

Thankfully, everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.