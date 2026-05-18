Banyan tree in Fatuha catches fire during Vat Savitri puja
India
A banyan tree at Fatuha block office in Patna, Bihar, caught fire during Vat Savitri Puja.
The fire was believed to have started after flames from ghee lamps used in the ritual spread to the dry threads tied around the tree as part of tradition.
Thankfully, everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.
Devotees flee, incident sparks safety concerns
As the fire spread fast, devotees rushed away and locals tried to put out the flames before calling for help.
The incident has sparked fresh questions about fire safety at crowded religious events, with many on social media urging better precautions to keep everyone safe in the future.