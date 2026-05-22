Bar Council of India suspends Samarth Singh's license pending review
Samarth Singh, a lawyer accused in the death of his wife, model and actor Twisha Sharma, has had his license suspended by the Bar Council of India.
The suspension was announced this week, with BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra stating it takes effect immediately while the case is reviewed.
Sharma death prompts CBI probe
Twisha Sharma was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 12. Her family says she faced dowry harassment and mental stress after a recent medical termination of pregnancy; Singh's family claims she struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second postmortem by AIIMS Delhi experts.
Meanwhile, Singh withdrew his bail plea, and his mother, a retired judge, was issued a police notice for not cooperating.
The CBI is now investigating, as both families share conflicting stories.