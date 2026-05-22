Bar Council of India suspends Samarth Singh's license pending review

Sharma death prompts CBI probe

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 12. Her family says she faced dowry harassment and mental stress after a recent medical termination of pregnancy; Singh's family claims she struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second postmortem by AIIMS Delhi experts.

Meanwhile, Singh withdrew his bail plea, and his mother, a retired judge, was issued a police notice for not cooperating.

The CBI is now investigating, as both families share conflicting stories.