Barabanki appoints new SDM after temple stampede

Public outrage over poor safety pushed the district to act fast. The new SDM, Rajesh Vishwakarma, immediately visited the temple and nearby river ghat, setting up barricades, boosting police presence, and placing ambulances on standby—all aimed at keeping future gatherings safer.

Previous SDM removed

Rajesh Vishwakarma officially took charge on July 31. He's been working closely with temple staff and priests to tighten safety protocols ahead of upcoming festivals.

His appointment follows criticism of the previous SDM, Shams Tabrez Khan, who was removed for not handling crowd management and emergencies well enough.