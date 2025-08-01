Why wife saying husband is impotent during divorce isn't defamation India Aug 01, 2025

The Bombay High Court just made it clear: if a wife says her husband is impotent during divorce proceedings, it's not defamation.

The court tossed out a man's complaint against his estranged wife and her family, explaining that such claims are allowed under the Hindu Marriage Act—especially when she's also saying there was cruelty in the marriage.