Why wife saying husband is impotent during divorce isn't defamation
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: if a wife says her husband is impotent during divorce proceedings, it's not defamation.
The court tossed out a man's complaint against his estranged wife and her family, explaining that such claims are allowed under the Hindu Marriage Act—especially when she's also saying there was cruelty in the marriage.
Court cancels order for more investigation into defamation claim
The court also canceled an earlier order for more investigation into the defamation claim.
According to Justice S.M. Modak, these kinds of allegations are important for protecting someone's rights during a tough breakup and are valid reasons to seek a divorce.
In short, speaking up about your experience—even if it's uncomfortable—is protected by law when you're ending a marriage.