Bihar: Police chief injured in clash during Muharram procession
A religious procession in Meenapur village, Muzaffarpur, Bihar turned tense on Thursday when stones were thrown from rooftops, leaving the local police chief and a few residents injured.
Thankfully, everyone hurt is now stable after being treated at a nearby hospital.
5 people arrested
To calm things down, extra police were sent to the area and five people have already been arrested as part of the investigation.
Authorities say things are under control now and they're working to keep the peace in the community.