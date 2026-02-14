Baramati crash site becomes a spot for Pawar tributes
India
After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's tragic plane crash in Baramati, the site has surprisingly turned into a gathering spot.
Even with flight training back in action at the nearby airstrip, people from local villages and far-off towns are making their way there to pay respects and reflect.
Visitors share stories, old photos with Pawar
Visitors see it as more than just a crash site—it's become a space to remember Pawar. Some travel hours just to visit, sharing stories or old photos with him.
While the airfield next door is back to its usual routine, this patch of land now stands as a reminder of loss and community, even as life moves on around it.