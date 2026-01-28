Baramati plane crash claims 5 lives, including Ajit Pawar and Pinky Mali

Remembering those lost

Pinky Mali had called her father the day before, sharing her plans and hoping to catch up after reaching Nanded—a call that heartbreakingly never happened.

The crash also took co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak (trained in New Zealand), Captain Sumit Kapur, and police officer Vidip Jadhav from Mumbai's Special Protection Unit.

Both families and colleagues are left in deep shock by the loss.