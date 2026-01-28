Baramati plane crash claims 5 lives, including Ajit Pawar and Pinky Mali
India
A small plane crashed at Baramati airport on January 28, taking the lives of all five people onboard—among them Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and flight attendant Pinky Mali.
The Learjet 46 was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures and went down during landing, according to aviation officials.
Remembering those lost
Pinky Mali had called her father the day before, sharing her plans and hoping to catch up after reaching Nanded—a call that heartbreakingly never happened.
The crash also took co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak (trained in New Zealand), Captain Sumit Kapur, and police officer Vidip Jadhav from Mumbai's Special Protection Unit.
Both families and colleagues are left in deep shock by the loss.