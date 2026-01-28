Baramati plane crash: Demands for probe into Ajit Pawar's death
India
A tragic plane crash at Baramati airport on Wednesday took the lives of all five onboard, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and flight attendant Pinky Mali.
The Learjet was trying to land when it went down, leaving families heartbroken and sparking big questions about what actually happened.
Calls for answers and official investigation
Pinky Mali's mother, who spoke to her daughter daily, is struggling to understand the loss and wants clear answers.
Political leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Sanjay Singh are also pushing for a full investigation.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has stepped in to find out what caused the crash and how similar tragedies can be prevented in the future.