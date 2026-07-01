Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid surrenders, returns to Tihar jail

Rashid's Srinagar farewell, delegates oppose resignation

Rashid's family and supporters gathered at his Srinagar home for an emotional goodbye before he left for Delhi.

Meanwhile, nearly 96% of his party delegates voted against his resignation from Parliament, showing strong support even while he's behind bars.

Despite being imprisoned, Rashid pulled off a big win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, beating Omar Abdullah by over 200,000 votes.