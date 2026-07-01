Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid surrenders, returns to Tihar jail
India
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid is back in Tihar Jail after his short interim bail ended.
He was out for a few days to attend his father's 40th-day event before surrendering again, as ordered by the Delhi High Court.
Rashid has been in jail since 2019 under UAPA charges related to alleged terror funding.
Rashid's Srinagar farewell, delegates oppose resignation
Rashid's family and supporters gathered at his Srinagar home for an emotional goodbye before he left for Delhi.
Meanwhile, nearly 96% of his party delegates voted against his resignation from Parliament, showing strong support even while he's behind bars.
Despite being imprisoned, Rashid pulled off a big win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, beating Omar Abdullah by over 200,000 votes.