Bareilly employer slaps Vimla Devi seeking daughter's unpaid wages
India
A disturbing video from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is making the rounds online, showing an employer slapping Vimla Devi, who had gone to ask for eight months of unpaid wages owed to her daughter, a domestic worker.
The daughter, currently in Delhi for medical treatment, had asked her mother to help collect the dues promised at ₹5,000 per month.
Vimla Devi files complaint, authorities investigating
After the assault caught on video, Devi filed a police complaint. Authorities say they are investigating.