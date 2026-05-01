Bareilly employer slaps Vimla Devi seeking daughter's unpaid wages India May 01, 2026

A disturbing video from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is making the rounds online, showing an employer slapping Vimla Devi, who had gone to ask for eight months of unpaid wages owed to her daughter, a domestic worker.

The daughter, currently in Delhi for medical treatment, had asked her mother to help collect the dues promised at ₹5,000 per month.