Bareilly officer who protested against UGC rules gets charge sheet
Alankar Agnihotri, a Bareilly City Magistrate, was suspended on January 26 after resigning in protest against the UGC's new equity rules for higher education.
He called the regulations "anti-Brahmin" and unfair to general-category students.
The government rejected his resignation, citing indiscipline and misconduct.
Agnihotri has 15 days to respond
The official charge sheet accuses Agnihotri of making objectionable statements about the government and using caste-based language, and alleges participation in protests and slogan-shouting in violation of service conduct rules.
Agnihotri has publicly cited a denied holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam as a motivating factor.
He has 15 days to respond. Meanwhile, Agnihotri plans to protest in Delhi on February 7, demanding repeal of the SC/ST Act if his concerns aren't addressed—a move that's getting support from some upper-caste groups.