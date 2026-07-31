Bareilly Police rolled out Kanwar Jatha app with SOS alerts
India
The Bareilly zone police just rolled out the Kanwar Jatha App to help make this year's Kanwar Yatra smoother and safer.
Created by Rampur police, the app lets officials track pilgrims in real time and gives group leaders an easy way to send SOS alerts straight to police or ambulances if something goes wrong.
State aims 0 incident Kanwar Yatra
The state is aiming for a "zero incident, zero accident" yatra this year.
Officials are making sure essentials like medical aid, water, and electricity are available along the route.
Police have also been told to act fast on any suspicious activity or emergencies, so everyone can focus on their journey without worry.