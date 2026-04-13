Bareilly teen Tanmay Saxena spots fake ATS, NIA scam call
India
When scammers posing as ATS and NIA officers called Tanmay Saxena's family in Bareilly, accusing his wife's mobile number of being linked to terrorists and demanding bank details, 14-year-old Tanmay didn't fall for it.
He noticed odd details, like a lowercase 'n' on the fake NIA sign and unprofessional behavior, and realized it was a scam.
Teen Tanmay cut off scammers
While his parents were unsure at first, Tanmay calmly put his parents' mobile phone on airplane mode to cut off the scammers and protect their money.
The family reported the incident to police the next day.
Tanmay said his awareness came from reports on social media and newspapers, reminding everyone how important it is to stay informed about cyber scams.