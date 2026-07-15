Bareilly woman faked IAS identity, married man, allegedly demanded ₹40L
India
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Sadhana pretended to be an IAS officer and convinced Abhishek to marry her using fake photos and videos online.
After the wedding, she allegedly threatened and assaulted him, demanding ₹40 lakh to fund a hospital project on her property.
The truth came out when Abhishek went to the police.
FIR names 3 of Sadhana's relatives
The FIR also names Sadhana's father, brother, and maternal uncle for helping with the scam.
During questioning, Sadhana reportedly admitted to faking her IAS identity online and extorting money from Abhishek.
Police are still investigating the case.