Barkha Subba, Parveen Shaikh win 2026 Whitley Awards protecting species
Barkha Subba and Parveen Shaikh, two Indian scientists, just picked up the 2026 Whitley Awards (aka the "Green Oscars") for their inspiring work protecting lesser-known species.
Subba is fighting to save the rare Himalayan salamander in Darjeeling and Eastern Nepal, while Shaikh is helping endangered Indian skimmers make a comeback along the Chambal River.
Barkha Subba, Parveen Shaikh receive £50,000
Subba teams up with local communities to restore wetlands and protect salamander breeding spots from threats like invasive species and deadly fungus.
Shaikh's project, "Guardians of the Skimmer," has doubled this river bird's numbers by monitoring nests and creating jobs for locals.
Both winners get £50,000 (about ₹6.48 million) from the Whitley Awards to keep their conservation efforts going strong.