Barkha Subba, Parveen Shaikh win 2026 Whitley Awards protecting species

Barkha Subba, Parveen Shaikh receive £50,000

Subba teams up with local communities to restore wetlands and protect salamander breeding spots from threats like invasive species and deadly fungus.

Shaikh's project, "Guardians of the Skimmer," has doubled this river bird's numbers by monitoring nests and creating jobs for locals.

Both winners get £50,000 (about ₹6.48 million) from the Whitley Awards to keep their conservation efforts going strong.