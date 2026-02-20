Barking dog leads to cancelation of UP wedding
India
A wedding in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, took an unexpected turn when the bride's pet dog started barking during the rituals.
This annoyed a guest from the groom's side and quickly led to a heated argument between both families.
Things got physical, leaving three people from the bride's family injured—and the ceremony was called off.
Both families reached police station for discussion
Police had to step in to calm everyone down and stop the wedding.
Later, both families met at the local police station, where a panchayat helped them reach an agreement: all gifts and money exchanged would be returned, and neither side would file any cases.
The whole episode sparked plenty of online chatter about respect (and pets!) at family events.