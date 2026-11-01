Barmer Medical College acts against 80 students for ragging 1st-years

13 students have been expelled from the hostel and barred from college activities, while 50 others got official warnings and were barred from academic activities for seven days:

they could be permanently expelled from the hostel if it happens again, and five others got official warnings that any further involvement would lead to their removal from the hostel and suspension from all academic activities.

Principal Anoop Singh Gurjar said digital evidence like WhatsApp chats were reviewed, and the report has gone to the National Health Commission.