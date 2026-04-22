Barmer truck hits school bus, 14-year-old student dies, 20+ hurt
A heartbreaking accident in Barmer, Rajasthan on Wednesday morning took the life of a 14-year-old student and left at least 20 others hurt.
Around 8am a truck crashed into a school bus carrying children to Saraswati Vidya Mandir School, dragging the bus almost 50 feet.
Emergency crews had to use heavy machinery to help free students who were trapped inside.
Viradharam dies en route to Jodhpur
The student who passed away was Viradharam from Bhimarlai; he died on the way to Jodhpur for treatment.
Nine other students were sent to Balotra Hospital with serious injuries such as fractures and head trauma. The bus had 36 children on board at the time.
In a separate road accident nearby, two men lost their lives when a truck hit their motorcycle.
Police are still investigating the bus accident.