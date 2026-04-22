Barmer truck hits school bus, 14-year-old student dies, 20+ hurt

Viradharam dies en route to Jodhpur

The student who passed away was Viradharam from Bhimarlai; he died on the way to Jodhpur for treatment.

Nine other students were sent to Balotra Hospital with serious injuries such as fractures and head trauma. The bus had 36 children on board at the time.

In a separate road accident nearby, two men lost their lives when a truck hit their motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the bus accident.