Barred by Supreme Court, Michel Danino defends NCERT judiciary chapter
India
Michel Danino, recently barred by the Supreme Court over a pulled NCERT Class eight chapter about the judiciary, says there was no bad intent behind it.
He explained the chapter aimed to spark critical thinking in students and was built on "authentic sources," following newer education policies, even though it's now off the shelves.
Michel Danino loses IIT-Gandhinagar guest role
After the court's March 11 order, Danino lost his guest professor role at IIT-Gandhinagar.
He criticized NCERT for not telling judges that committees had checked the content first, and felt a joint explanation from all involved could have helped.
Danino also noted textbook controversies aren't new: they've been popping up since the 1970s, no matter who's in charge.