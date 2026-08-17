Basement fire at Mumbai's Aaykar Bhavan prompts evacuations no injuries
India
A fire broke out in the basement of Mumbai's Aaykar Bhavan (which houses offices of the Income Tax department) on Monday afternoon, leading to evacuations.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Tarapith hotel blaze kills 7 people
Firefighters, police, ambulances, and city officials rushed to the scene and were working to control the blaze.
Meanwhile, a separate fire at a hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal, turned tragic; at least seven people lost their lives as rescue teams worked to contain the blaze and search for survivors.