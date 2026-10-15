Bashir Ahmed missing after leaving Kishtwar post with service rifle
India
A special police officer named Bashir Ahmed has gone missing in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.
He left his post around 7am today with his service rifle, but never reached home.
His family is worried, and no one has been able to contact him since.
Kishtwar police probe abduction or accident
Police have launched a large search, checking all routes and nearby forests despite heavy rain.
While an accident is possible, officers are also considering if he was abducted or joined militant groups, something that's happened before.
For now, officials say they're looking into every angle to find out what happened to Ahmed.