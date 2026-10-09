Batala pastor Balwinder Paul killed, Naresh Kumar identified as suspect
India
A pastor named Balwinder Paul was attacked and killed at his home church in Batala, Punjab, on Thursday morning.
Two unidentified people assaulted him with a sharp weapon around 9:30am. Sadly, he didn't survive the injuries and was declared dead at Batala civil hospital.
Police have started investigating and have identified a local resident, Naresh Kumar, as a suspect.
Murder case registered against Naresh Kumar
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence from the scene. They've registered a murder case against Kumar based on preliminary statements provided by the family.
Paul's brother says there wasn't any known personal feud.
For now, police are following several leads to figure out what happened and why.